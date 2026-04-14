New RH Credit Card from Synchrony Helps Clients Move Confidently From Vision To Fully Realized Spaces

New Financing Program Extends the RH Experience With Financing Options Across Galleries, Outlets and RH.com

STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced the launch of the RH Credit Card, a new financing solution designed for RH (NYSE: RH), a leading luxury home furnishings brand, to complement the RH experience and support clients as they furnish and complete thoughtfully-curated, design-driven spaces. The new RH Credit Card program offers cardholders a range of promotional financing options for purchases made at RH Galleries and Outlets across the U.S. and online at RH.com.

New Synchrony Financing Program Extends the RH Experience With Financing Options Across Galleries, Outlets and RH.com.

The new credit card is also fully integrated with the RH Members Program which offers Members a variety of benefits, including 30% savings on everything RH* and exclusive interior design services. RH Members enjoy Preferred Financing offers with exceptional rates online and in galleries.

The credit application process is fully integrated across channels into the customer journey from prequalification to application with decisions in minutes. RH will also have access to Synchrony PRISM, an industry-leading credit decisioning system that evaluates more than 9,000 data attributes to give a more holistic view of a consumer's creditworthiness, helping to ensure responsible lending and credit access.

"RH has built one of the most distinctive luxury home furnishings brands in the world, and we're proud to be the exclusive issuer of the new RH Credit Card," said Curtis Howse, EVP and CEO, Home & Auto, Synchrony. "This partnership reflects Synchrony's deep expertise in home furnishings and our commitment to delivering flexible financing options that help make it easy for RH clients to create an inspired home, whether they are shopping in-store or online."

This partnership with RH further expands Synchrony's presence in the home furnishings market, where the company currently partners with the majority of Furniture Today's Top 100 retailers.

About RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a global curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. Operating across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Company offers collections through its retail galleries, sourcebooks and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com and Waterworks.com, with integrated hospitality experiences in galleries throughout the United States and internationally.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company that has been at the heart of American commerce and opportunity for nearly a century. Synchrony delivers credit and banking products that empower tens of millions of consumers to improve their financial lives and access what matters most. Leveraging innovative solutions that are shaping the future of retail commerce, Synchrony supports the growth and success of some of the nation's most respected brands, alongside hundreds of thousands of small and midsize businesses, including health and wellness providers. Committed to excellence in service and culture, Synchrony is honored to be ranked the #1 Best Company to Work For® in the U.S. by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com.

Contacts:

Lauren Devilbiss

Synchrony

[email protected]

*Compared to regular price. Limited exclusions apply. See RH Members Program Terms & Conditions for details.

SOURCE Synchrony