New Richmond American Community Coming to Mountain House in Early 2026

The Estates at College Park will offer a limited number of luxurious homes with dynamic layouts

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., has announced that the official interest list for The Estates at College Park (RichmondAmerican.com/TheEstatesAtCollegePark) is now open. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to join early in order to ensure access to their desired homesite at this highly anticipated community.

The Dayton is one of five exceptional Richmond American floor plans that will soon be available at The Estates at College Park in Mountain House, California.

The Estates at College Park will showcase an impressive array of luxurious floor plans. Offering to-be-built homes with exciting personalization options, this Bay Area neighborhood will be able to accommodate a variety of lifestyles and timelines (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

More about The Estates at College Park:

New single- & two-story homes from the $1.5Ms

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,900 to 4,770 sq. ft.

Exciting personalization options available at Home Gallery™

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

On-site trails, parks & playgrounds

Close proximity to San Francisco & Sierra Nevada Mountains via I-205 & I-580

Convenient access to notable schools, shopping, dining & recreation

Two models scheduled to open early next year

The Estates at College Park is located at 416 E. Prestige Way in Mountain House. An initial release of homesites is expected to take place soon. For more information and to join the interest list, call 707.918.1448 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.