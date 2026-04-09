New Richmond American Community Debuting in Boonsboro

Fletcher's Grove will showcase an exceptional array of new homes

BOONSBORO, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Fletcher's Grove (RichmondAmerican.com/FletchersGrove) in Boonsboro. Nestled in the foothills of beautiful South Mountain, this inviting new community showcases seven inspired ranch, two-story, and villa floor plans from the low $400s to $600s.

The Hemingway is one of seven impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Fletcher’s Grove in Boonsboro, Maryland.

Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at Fletcher's Grove will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service (https://www.richmondamerican.com/Personalization)!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/FletchersGroveGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Fletcher's Grove on Saturday, April 11, from 12 to 4 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary light bites and refreshments, and explore this notable neighborhood. The first 10 attendees will take home a seasonal gift.

More about Fletcher's Grove:

New ranch, two-story, and villa homes with open layouts

Seven thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 7 bedrooms & approx. 1,100 to 3,050 sq. ft.

Close proximity to notable schools

Plenty of nearby outdoor recreation: the Appalachian Trail, Greenbrier State Park, South Mountain State Park, Washington Monument State Park, and Crystal Grottoes Caverns

Convenient access to Frederick, Hagerstown, Baltimore, and D.C.

Fletcher's Grove is located at Chase 6 Boulevard and Stuart Place in Boonsboro. Call 909.789.0467 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction, and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.