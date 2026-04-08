New Richmond American Community Debuting in Chino

Journey at the Preserve at Chino showcases an impressive array of new homes

CHINO, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Journey at the Preserve (RichmondAmerican.com/JourneyAtThePreserve), an exciting addition to the popular Chino masterplan. This inviting new Inland Empire community showcases four inspired two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Nesta is one of four impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Journey at the Preserve at Chino in Chino, California.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/JourneyAtThePreserveGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Journey at the Preserve at Chino on Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary light snacks, refreshments, family-friendly entertainment, and explore this dynamic neighborhood.

More about Journey at the Preserve at Chino:

Brand-new two- & three-story homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,360 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Lofts & courtyards available

Convenient access to shopping & dining at Town Center retail development

On-site clubhouses, pools, sports courts, playgrounds, fitness center, garden, & more

Journey at the Preserve at Chino is located at 16704 Douglas Avenue in Chino. Call 909.479.5932 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.