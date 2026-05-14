Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Apache Junction

Sanctuary at Blossom Rock showcases noteworthy new homes with innovative features

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new master-planned community is taking shape in Apache Junction, offering thoughtfully crafted homes amid Arizona's stunning landscape. Sanctuary at Blossom Rock (RichmondAmerican.com/SanctuaryAtBlossomRock), a highly anticipated neighborhood from Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., will showcase ranch and two-story homes designed to elevate everyday living with flexible layouts, high-performance systems, and cutting-edge construction methods.

The community clubhouse is among the many amenities available at Sanctuary at Blossom Rock in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Each home at Sanctuary reflects a strong commitment to quality, performance, and durability, boasting carefully selected elements that deliver enhanced comfort, greater efficiency, and lasting value. The floor plans are thoughtfully designed with lifestyle features that can evolve with the changing needs of today's homebuyers, from smart storage solutions and shared spaces that invite connection to quiet retreats that encourage rest and relaxation.

In addition to designer-curated listings, Sanctuary offers to-be-built homes that put creativity and choice in buyers' hands. Through a complimentary design consultation, they can select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces, shaping a home that is tailored to both their lifestyle and their personal taste (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SanctuaryGO)

As excitement for Sanctuary continues to build, area agents and prospective homebuyers are encouraged to visit the community on Saturday, May 16, from 12 to 3 p.m. for a Grand Opening event. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, charcuterie, desserts, and model home tours.

Community highlights:

Five ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,830 sq. ft.

Generous 2- & 3-car garages

Innovative construction techniques & smart storage

Hundreds of fixture & finish options for personalization

On-site clubhouse, pool, parks, sports courts, trails & open space

Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment & outdoor recreation

Easy access to Phoenix

Sanctuary at Blossom Rock is located at 9461 S. Reavis Ranch Trail in Apache Junction, AZ. Call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Richmond American Homes

The Richmond American Homes companies, subsidiaries of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., carry forward a legacy that began in 1972 under the name M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, they have helped more than 250,000 buyers achieve the American Dream. The companies operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Comprehensive homeownership services are also available through Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, CLM Mortgage, Inc., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., N Title, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.