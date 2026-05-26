Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening in Las Vegas

Addison Place showcases five impressive floor plans with designer details

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Addison Place (RichmondAmerican.com/AddisonPlace), an inviting new Las Vegas community. This exceptional neighborhood showcases elegant ranch and two-story homes with thoughtfully designed layouts, desirable features, and eye-catching fixtures and finishes curated by the builder's design team (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/AddisonPlaceGO)

The Boxwood is one of five Richmond American floor plans available at Addison Place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend a Grand Opening event at Addison Place on Saturday, May 30, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch and music as they take a closer look at this exciting new option for Clark County house hunters. A prize drawing will also be held.

Community highlights:

Five ranch & two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,770 to 4,340 sq. ft.

Generous 2- to 3-car garages

Stainless-steel appliances, quartz kitchen countertops & other designer details

Easy access to I-15

Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment & outdoor recreation

Listings available on a variety of timelines

Addison Place is located at 5172 Cougar Avenue in Las Vegas. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Richmond American Homes

The Richmond American Homes companies, subsidiaries of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., carry forward a legacy that began in 1972 under the name M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, they have helped more than 250,000 buyers achieve the American Dream. The companies operate in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Comprehensive homeownership services are also available through Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, CLM Mortgage, Inc., American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., N Title, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.