New Richmond American Community Debuting in Marana

Desert Bloom at Monarch to host a Grand Opening event on March 7

MARANA, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of Desert Bloom at Monarch (RichmondAmerican.com/DesertBloomAtMonarch) in Marana. Showcasing beautiful new homes with exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization), this dynamic community will appeal to a variety of Tucson-area homebuyers.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/DesertBloomGO)

The Ammolite is one of five inviting Richmond American floor plans available at Desert Bloom at Monarch in Marana, Arizona.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Desert Bloom at Monarch on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community and model home tours, spring-themed activities, and a prize drawing. Attendees can also take home exclusive giveaway items, courtesy of Richmond American Homes.

More about Desert Bloom at Monarch:

New single- & two-story homes from the upper $400s

Five thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,070 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Hundreds of choices for flooring, countertops, cabinets, & more

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Convenient access to I-10

Near shopping, dining, & recreation

Located within the notable Marana Unified School District

Desert Bloom at Monarch is located at 12868 N. Bovine Drive in Marana. For more information, call 520.530.7935 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

