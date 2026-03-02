Richmond American Announces Debut of Two New Peoria Communities

Seasons & Estates at Haciendas at White Peak will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday

PEORIA, Ariz., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of two new neighborhoods—Seasons and Estates at Haciendas at White Peak (RichmondAmerican.com/HaciendasAtWhitePeak) in Peoria. These highly anticipated communities showcase an inspired array of single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Darius is one of five impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Estates at Haciendas at White Peak in Peoria, Arizona.

Seasons and Estates at Haciendas at White Peak offer to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at these communities will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/WhitePeakGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Haciendas at White Peak on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can also enjoy food truck fare, live entertainment, and exclusive giveaway items, courtesy of Richmond American Homes.

More about these communities:

Beautiful new homes from the $600s

Nine inspired single- & two-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed & approx. 1,730 to 2,840 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Exciting personalization opportunities

RV-sized UltraGarage® & impressive Modern Living™ suites available at Estates

Sought-after Seasons™ Collection plans available at Seasons

On-site trails, parks, & playgrounds

Close proximity to highways, golf, essential services, notable schools, & the Agua Fria River

Seasons & Estates at Haciendas at White Peak are located at 13719 W. Morning Vista Drive in Peoria. For more information, call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

