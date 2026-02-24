Richmond American Announces Debut of New Apache Junction Community

Fusion at Blossom Rock to host a Grand Opening event on Saturday

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Fusion at Blossom Rock (RichmondAmerican.com/FusionAtBlossomRock) in Apache Junction. This highly anticipated addition to the sought-after Blossom Rock masterplan offers an inspired array of two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Napa is one of four impressive two-story Richmond American floor plans available at Fusion at Blossom Rock in Apache Junction, Arizona.

In addition to a selection of quick move-in homes, Fusion at Blossom Rock offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/FusionAtBlossomRockGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Fusion at Blossom Rock on Saturday, February 28, from 12 to 3 p.m. for community tours. Attendees can enjoy complimentary charcuterie and enter a prize drawing.

More about Fusion at Blossom Rock:

Brand-new two-story homes from the mid $400s

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 2,090 to 2,470 sq. ft.

Hundreds of options for flooring, countertops, cabinets, & more

On-site pool, parks, playgrounds, trails, sports courts, & more

Close proximity to the Superstition Mountains

Near shopping, dining, recreation, & entertainment

Fusion at Blossom Rock is located at 10066 S. Canyon Trail in Apache Junction. For more information, call 602.855.9641 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s home building subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

