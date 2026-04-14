New Richmond American Community Debuting in Marysville

Sunnyside will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday

MARYSVILLE, Wash., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Washington, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Sunnyside (RichmondAmerican.com/Sunnyside) in Marysville. This highly anticipated neighborhood offers seven impressive two- and three-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Lori is one of seven inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Sunnyside in Marysville, Washington.

Sunnyside offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SunnysideGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Sunnyside on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for its official Grand Opening. Attendees can enjoy Crumbl cookies, tour the stunning Lori model home, and explore everything this inviting neighborhood has to offer.

Community highlights:

Beautiful new two- & three-story homes

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,880 sq. ft.

Seven inspired floor plans

Personalization opportunities

Finished basements, main-floor bedrooms, gourmet kitchens, covered patios & more available

Located in notable Lake Stevens School District

Convenient access to highways, shopping & dining

Sunnyside is located at 8320 47th Place NE in Marysville. Call 253.595.1863 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance, and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.