New Richmond American Community Debuting in Mountain House

The Estates at College Park showcases an exceptional array of new homes

MOUNTAIN HOUSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of The Estates at College Park (RichmondAmerican.com/TheEstatesAtCollegePark) in Mountain House. This inviting new Bay Area community boasts five impressive single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts.

Richmond American's Haddaway plan with optional additional detached unit (ADU) is available at The Estates at College Park in Mountain House, California. Richmond American's thoughtfully designed floor plans boast the open layouts and designer details today’s homebuyers are seeking.

The Estates at College Park offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to choose colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Community Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/EstatesAtCollegeParkGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit The Estates at College Park on Saturday, February 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments while they tour two fully furnished models and learn more about this highly anticipated neighborhood.

Community highlights:

New single- & two-story homes from the $1.5Ms

Five inspired floor plans

Estate-sized homesites

4 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,900 to 4,770 sq. ft.

Gourmet kitchens, deluxe primary bathrooms, & ADUs available

On-site trails

Near notable schools, shopping, dining, recreation, & the Sierra Nevada Mountains

Convenient access to I-205 & I-580

Two models open for tours

The Estates at College Park is located at 416 E. Prestige Way in Mountain House. Call 707.918.1448 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.