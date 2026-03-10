Three New Richmond American Communities Debuting in Temecula

Crestview, Goldenview Estates, and Sablewood Estates at Sommers Bend showcase an impressive array of new homes

TEMECULA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Crestview, Goldenview Estates, and Sablewood at Sommers Bend in Temecula (RichmondAmerican.com/Temecula). These inviting new Inland Empire communities showcase an impressive array of single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Parnell is one of nine inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Sommers Bend in Temecula, California.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SommersBendGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Crestview and Goldenview Estates on Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary Mediterranean cookout, a live DJ, a balloon artist, and a hand-dipped ice cream bar offering an assortment of toppings.

More about these communities:

Luxurious new homes from the $800s

Nine thoughtfully designed single- & two-story floor plans

Up to 6 bedrooms & approx. 4,950 sq. ft.

Deluxe primary bathrooms, gourmet kitchens, & covered patios available

On-site clubhouse, fitness center, pools, trails, parks, & playgrounds

Close proximity to shopping, dining, wineries, & downtown Temecula

Sommers Bend is located in Temecula, as are all of its member neighborhoods. Sablewood Estates is located at 32423 Sommers Bend Boulevard. Goldenview Estates is located at 32109 N. Roripaugh Valley. Crestview is located at 39262 Valley Vista Circle. Call 909.789.0467 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

