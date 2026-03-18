New Richmond American Community Debuting in Rio Rancho

Broadmoor West will host a special Grand Opening event on Friday

RIO RANCHO, N.M., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Broadmoor West (RichmondAmerican.com/BroadmoorWest) in Rio Rancho. This highly anticipated neighborhood features an impressive array of ranch and two-story homes boasting professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Yorktown is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Broadmoor West in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Broadmoor West will offer to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Homes at Broadmoor West blend style and functionality, adapting to evolving lifestyles. Thoughtful storage keeps daily life organized, while open spaces invite entertaining and private retreats offer room to unwind. Every detail is designed for modern living with a refined, welcoming feel.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/BroadmoorWestGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Broadmoor West between 12 and 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20, for complimentary food truck fare, family-friendly entertainment, and community tours. Attendees can also enter a prize drawing.

More about Broadmoor West:

New energy-efficient homes with open layouts

Five inspired ranch & two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,110 sq. ft.

Personalization opportunities

Guest suites, deluxe primary bathrooms, & gourmet kitchens available

Close proximity to notable schools, shopping, dining, & recreation

On-site picnic area, parks, & playgrounds

Broadmoor West is located at 2004 Viviane Loop NE in Rio Rancho. Call 505.800.7742 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.