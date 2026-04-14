New Richmond American Community Debuting in Santa Clarita

Lumin at Valencia paves the way for an exceptional array of new homes

VALENCIA, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Lumin (RichmondAmerican.com/LuminAtValencia), an exciting addition to the Valencia masterplan. This inviting new Los Angeles County community showcases four inspired two- and three-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Norton is one of four impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Lumin at Valencia in Valencia, California.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/LuminAtValenciaGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Lumin at Valencia on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary light bites and refreshments, explore this notable neighborhood, and participate in family-friendly activities.

More about Lumin at Valencia:

New two- & three-story homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms & approx. 1,500 to 2,070 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, pools, parks, playgrounds, trails, bike pump track, outdoor fitness zone, garden, and more!

Convenient access to Santa Susana Mountains

Lumin at Valencia is located at 27523 Highland Lane, Valencia. Call 909.789.0467 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, including Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.