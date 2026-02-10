New Richmond American Community Debuting in Stockton

Sundance at Cannery Park showcases a dynamic array of new homes

STOCKTON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Sundance at Cannery Park (RichmondAmerican.com/SundanceAtCanneryPark) in Stockton. This inviting new Bay Area community showcases four inspired single- and two-story floor plans with open layouts.

The Palmetto is one of four impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Sundance at Cannery Park in Stockton, California.

Sundance at Cannery Park offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build a new home at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Community Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/CanneryParkGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Sundance at Cannery Park on Saturday, February 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments while they tour a fully furnished model and learn more about this highly anticipated neighborhood.

Community highlights:

New single- & two-story homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,740 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Generous homesites

Personalization opportunities

On-site parks & playgrounds

Convenient access to Sacramento, Elk Grove, & downtown Stockton via Highway 99 & I-5

Near shopping, dining, & recreation

Sundance at Cannery Park is located at 10451 Sturgill Drive in Stockton. Call 707.389.7451 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

