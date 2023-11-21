New Richmond American Community Now Open for Sales in Jacksonville

Seasons at Irongate offers eight thoughtfully designed floor plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Irongate (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtIrongate), an exciting new community in Jacksonville, is now open for sales. Prospective homebuyers and area agents are invited to tour three brand-new model homes at this notable neighborhood.

The Beech is one of eight Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Irongate in Jacksonville, Florida.

Seasons at Irongate offers eight single- and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

Richmond American's inspired floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. They will also appeal to buyers in search of affordable housing options when relocating to Duval County.

More about Seasons at Irongate:

New single- and two-story homes from the $300s

8 floor plans with open layouts and designer details

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,390 to 2,600 sq. ft.

Convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment and highways

Quick move-in options available

Beech, Larimar and Lynwood models open for tours

Seasons at Irongate is located at 5703 Jacks Road in Jacksonville. Call 904.541.2565 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

