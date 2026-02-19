New Richmond American Community Now Open in Henderson

Salerno Summit at SouthShore showcases four thoughtfully designed floor plans

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Salerno Summit at SouthShore Lake Las Vegas (RichmondAmerican.com/SalernoSummit) in Henderson. Offering both listings with designer-curated details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated) and to-be-built homes with exciting opportunities for personalization (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization), this notable neighborhood has options for various budgets, timelines, and lifestyles.

The Dayton is one of four impressive Richmond American floor plans available at Salerno Summit at SouthShore in Henderson, Nevada.

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/SalernoSummitGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the Grand Opening of Salerno Summit at SouthShore on Saturday, February 21, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and live music as they tour beautiful new homes. A prize drawing will also be held.

Community highlights:

Luxurious ranch & two-story floor plans

4 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,830 to 4,320 sq. ft.

Terraced homesites

Professional kitchens, guest suites, dual primary bathrooms, & more available

Personalization opportunities for to-be-built homes

Move-in ready options for shorter timelines

Gated & golf course-adjacent

Pool, fitness center, sports courts, & other resort-style amenities

Salerno Summit at SouthShore is located at 1662 Strada Gracia in Henderson. Call 725.241.9152 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and reserve your space for the Grand Opening event. RSVPs are required to attend.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

