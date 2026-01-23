New Richmond American Community Opening in Las Vegas

Primrose Park at Summerlin is scheduled to debut on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Nevada, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Primrose Park at Summerlin (RichmondAmerican.com/PrimroseParkAtSummerlin) in Las Vegas. An exciting addition to the popular Summerlin masterplan, this must-see neighborhood showcases an impressive array of new two-story homes with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

The Teton is one of four eye-catching Richmond American floor plans available at Primrose Park at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Primrose Park at Summerlin offers to-be-built homes with hundreds of exciting personalization options (RichmondAmerican.com/Personalization). Buyers who choose to build a new home at this community will have the opportunity to work closely with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes, and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Grand Opening Event (RichmondAmerican.com/PrimroseParkGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the Grand Opening of Primrose Park at Summerlin on Saturday, January 24, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and live music. A prize drawing will also be held.

Community highlights:

Luxurious new homes from $1.1M

Four inspired two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,410 to 3,690 sq. ft.

Main-floor bedrooms, terraced homesites, & 3-car garages available

Hundreds of finish & fixture options

Miles of trails & other master-planned amenities

Convenient access to notable schools, hospitals, commuter routes, shopping, dining, & golf courses

Near Lake Mead Boulevard & the 215 Beltway

Two models open for tours

Primrose Park at Summerlin is located at 60 Vernalis Avenue in Las Vegas. Call 725.600.8530 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.