New Richmond American Community to Debut in Eagle

The Grand Opening of Hevostila Estates will take place on November 8

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Idaho, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Hevostila Estates (RichmondAmerican.com/HevostilaEstates) in Eagle. This highly anticipated community offers eight ranch-style floor plans with the open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated) today's homebuyers are seeking.

Community Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/HevostilaEstatesGO)

The Darius is one of eight inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Hevostila Estates in Eagle, Idaho.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Hevostila Estates on Saturday, November 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a Grand Opening event. Attendees can tour the new Darius model, enjoy complimentary light bites, enter a prize drawing and learn about special offers.

Community highlights:

New ranch-style homes from the $700s

Eight thoughtfully designed floor plans with 3-car garages

3 to 5 bed & approx. 1,990 to 3,220 sq. ft.

Generous homesites

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Exciting personalization options

Gourmet kitchens, guest suites, deluxe primary bathrooms & RV garages available

Convenient access to Highways 55 & 44

Near notable schools, shopping, dining & recreation

Community trails, parks & bocce ball court

Model open for tours

Hevostila Estates is located at 967 N. Falling Water Way in Eagle. Call 208.506.2239 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. (f/k/a M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) was founded in 1972. Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc. is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

