Richmond American Debuts New Community in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Utah, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Finley Farms (RichmondAmerican.com/FinleyFarms) in Washington County. This noteworthy new neighborhood offers an exciting selection of new homes with professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated), along with flexible, thoughtfully designed spaces that can evolve with buyers over time. From home offices to extra living areas, these adaptable layouts—paired with the incredible included features today's homebuyers are seeking—are built to grow and change with every stage of life.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to attend the Grand Opening of Finley Farms on Saturday, February 28, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch and a prize drawing as they tour impressive move-in ready listings at this community.

Community highlights:

Five ranch & two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 2,150 to 3,880 sq. ft.

Main-floor primary suites available

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

3-car, 4-car, & RV garage options

Within walking distance of notable schools

Easy access to shopping, dining, & outdoor recreation

Finley Farms is located at 402 E. Bramish Place Drive in Washington. Call 385.799.8228 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more and reserve your space for the Grand Opening event.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc. and the Richmond American Homes Companies

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, Sekisui House U.S., Inc.'s homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

