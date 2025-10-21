New Richmond American Community to Debut in Winchester

Meadowbrook at The Woods boasts an impressive array of new two-story homes

WINCHESTER, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., California Department of Real Estate – Real Estate Broker, Corporation License Number 01842595, a subsidiary of Sekisui House U.S., Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Meadowbrook at The Woods (RichmondAmerican.com/MeadowbrookAtTheWoods) in Winchester. This highly anticipated community offers three exciting two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details (RichmondAmerican.com/Curated).

Community Grand Opening (RichmondAmerican.com/MeadowbrookWoodsGO)

The Logan is one of three inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Meadowbrook at The Woods in Winchester, California.

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Meadowbrook at The Woods on Saturday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a special Grand Opening event. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and family-friendly activities while they learn more about this notable new neighborhood.

Community highlights:

New two-story homes from the $600s

Three thoughtfully designed floor plans

3 to 4 bed & approx. 2,200 to 2,400 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

On-site clubhouse, pool, rec center, sports courts, picnic area, parks & playgrounds

Near I-215 & Highway 79

Convenient access to shopping, dining & recreation

Meadowbrook at The Woods is located at 31368 Preston Trail Court in Winchester. Call 909.789.0467 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About Sekisui House U.S., Inc.

Sekisui House U.S., Inc. continues a legacy that began in 1972 under its former name, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Among the largest homebuilders in the nation, they have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream. The companies' commitment to quality construction, customer satisfaction and value is reflected in every home they build. The Richmond American Homes companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following Sekisui House U.S., Inc. subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE Sekisui House U.S., Inc.