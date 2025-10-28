New SAS Self-Assessment Tool Helps Brands Evaluate and Elevate Their MarTech Stacks

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps brands modernize their marketing to achieve greater customer satisfaction, better campaign results and higher revenue

CARY, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced digital landscape, brands need more than just a functional marketing technology stack—they need one that's agile, intelligent, and built for scale. To help organizations assess the maturity of their marketing technology (MarTech) and identify opportunities for growth, SAS has launched a new self-assessment tool for marketers.

This interactive tool delivers a personalized report that places respondents into one of five maturity categories and provides seven strategic recommendations tailored to their current state. It goes beyond surface-level diagnostics to help brands:

Evaluate how well their MarTech stack supports business outcomes

Identify gaps in integration, data readiness, customer experience, and overall agility

Act to future-proof their marketing technology strategy

Modern Marketing in Action

Brands like The Nature Conservancy are already seeing measurable results with SAS® Customer Intelligence 360.

"The Nature Conservancy has increased year-over-year giving by 30%, increased donor retention rates by 10% and doubled contribution amounts from top donors," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "The organization is now using the generative AI (GenAI) capabilities of SAS, such as synthetic data generation, to model rare events, and to improve the accuracy and robustness of their prospect identification models."

Organizations are moving beyond basic campaign execution with SAS Customer Intelligence 360 by embracing efficiencies, scalability and process automation not previously seen.

Industry Recognition

According to The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024, "SAS is the best choice for enterprises in need of sophisticated customer analytics, as either a full solution or part of an ecosystem with other CCMH orchestration tools." The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q4 2024, Forrester Research, Inc., November 18, 2024.

About SAS Customer Intelligence 360

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps brands modernize their marketing to deliver better customer experiences, stronger campaign performance, and higher revenue. With composable architecture, predictive insights, and AI-powered automation, it's the foundation for marketing that's built to last.

