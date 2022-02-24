New Scoliosis Procedure Improves Qualify of Life During Pandemic

"Most scoliosis patients don't care about the way they are sitting until they have scoliosis and back pain. Because it can take months to develop the pain, its easy to change your spinal curve if you have bad posture," Dr Eric Chun-Pu Chu, leading researcher at New York Medical Group (NYMG) and chairman of CDAHK.

"Many clinical studies had identified that poor posture can cause microtrauma and misalignment to your neck, and make you in pain (1, 5-8), dizziness (9,10,11), numbness (8.9), and scoliosis (12). When it becomes a chronic disease, its harder for the chiropractors to correct the curve," Chu said.



Understanding the patient's journey from the patient's point of view becomes crucial in managing scoliosis (13). NYMG had also conducted a research by giving the theoretical framework for creating the patient experience (14). It helps many chiropractors to provide better care in the pandemic period.



"As the covid pandemic may not end shortly, chiropractors shall improve their care in chronic pain by correcting spinal curves, and progressing toward better outcomes and quality of life," Chu said.



People need to recognize the chronic neck pain and back pain (14-19) lurking in their homes with bad posture during pandemic.



References:



SOURCE Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK)