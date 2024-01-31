New Seamless Infusion Vessel Helps Increase Runtime and Yield in UHT Systems

News provided by

SPX FLOW, Inc.

31 Jan, 2024, 11:12 ET

The design results in more sustainable operations, less waste and more product output

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW's APV brand has released the Seamless Infusion Vessel to help UHT (Ultra High Temperature) infusion systems have longer running times, less product waste and more yield. Dairy, plant-based and beverage producers often struggle with product fouling or buildup during UHT processing. The Seamless Infusion Vessel can help and, in turn, increase efficiency and system performance.

Learn more about the APV Seamless Infusion Vessel: www.spxflow.com/apv/products/seamless-infusion-vessel-for-uht-processing-plant-add-on/

UHT infusion systems process many popular products, including dairy (milk, cream and ice cream), plant-based beverages (soy, oat and almond drinks) and specialized nutrition foods (liquid meals, protein drinks and infant formula).

Benefits of the Seamless Infusion Vessel
Instead of the traditional clamp connection, the seamless connection links the vessel bottom and pump housing in UHT infusion systems without a sealing gasket and has better water-cooling on the pump casing and impeller. This results in:

  • No product build-up and decreased product loss: With less fouling, there are fewer stoppages for CIP (Cleaning-In-Place), which can take up to two hours per cleaning.
  • Longer production runs before cleaning: Systems have shown 20% longer running time using the Seamless Infusion Vessel. That's an estimated 100 additional production hours and approximately 1.3 million more liters of milk produced yearly for a 12,000-liter-per-hour plant.
  • Increased system efficiency and overall sustainability: In a plant that can produce 12,000 liters per hour, this means 30 fewer CIP cycles per year, which lowers product waste, energy, water and detergent consumption.

René Nielsen, Global Technical Sales Manager UHT & Integrated Projects:
"Product fouling, and its associated problems, is an area of concern for many of our customers they would like to see improved. We listened, and the Seamless Infusion Vessel was born. The teams at SPX FLOW and our brands, like APV, are committed to continuous innovation to find new ways to meet the needs of our customers. We fulfill these needs by seeking continuous product and design improvement in all aspects of processing systems."

About SPX FLOW, Inc.
Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health, and industrial markets. SPX FLOW has operations in more than 25 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com.  

Media Contact:
Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer 
[email protected] 

SOURCE SPX FLOW, Inc.

Also from this source

SPX FLOW Launches Universal 2 ND Pump Series Designed Uniquely for Industrial Market

SPX FLOW Launches Universal 2 ND Pump Series Designed Uniquely for Industrial Market

Waukesha Cherry-Burrell® (WCB), a brand of SPX FLOW, has released the Universal® 2 ND Positive Displacement Pump (U2 ND) Series designed with...
SmartDry System Utilizes Secure AI Technology to Optimize Spray Drying

SmartDry System Utilizes Secure AI Technology to Optimize Spray Drying

The new SmartDry™ System, released by SPX FLOW's Anhydro® brand, uses the latest technology to provide spray drying systems with accurate and precise ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.