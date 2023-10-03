New SEC Cyber Rules to Push Publics and Their Third Parties to Strengthen Programs

News provided by

Deloitte

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) adoption of new rules for cybersecurity risk management, strategy, governance, and incident disclosure by public companies, 64.8% of public company executives say their organizations will strengthen their cybersecurity programs, according to a new Deloitte poll. Over half of executives surveyed will also push their third parties to strengthen cyber programs (54.1%) in response to the new SEC rules.

Looking back, 53% of public company executives say that their organizations have been planning for and anticipating the newly issued SEC cyber rules. Within that group, executives' organizations have prepared along various timelines inclusive of up to six months (17%), six to 12 months (19.1%) and more than a year (16.9%).

While one-quarter of those surveyed have yet to begin preparing to comply with SEC cyber rules ahead of their finalization (26.1%), they say their organizations will be compliant by mandatory deadlines.

"Leading public companies have invested considerable time into maturing their cyber, risk management and governance capabilities in anticipation of the now finalized SEC cyber rules," said Naj Adib, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory principal in cyber and strategic risk, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Those efforts should continue to focus on reaching across silos — both within the organization's relevant business functions and with third parties, as regulator and stakeholder expectations of continuously strengthened cyber programs continue to rise."

In response to the new SEC cyber rules, just 33.9% of polled public company executives' organizations have evaluated communications with third party service providers. An additional 27.4% are in the process of evaluating the same presently.

"Whether organizations are publicly traded or do business with public companies, clear communication from top leadership about cyber risk management expectations can help mitigate security risks within organizations themselves, but also within their broader supply chains and ecosystems," said Daniel Soo, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory's strategy and extended enterprise leader and a principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Increasingly, more executives understand cybersecurity is not just a CISO's responsibility, but a multifaceted business risk that demands many groups work together to support. Responses to requirements like new SEC cyber rules should help make cyber risk management improvements that benefit many organizations whether they are publicly traded or not."

About the online poll
More than 1,300 C-suite and other executives from publicly-traded organizations were polled during a webcast, titled "Understanding the SEC's requirements for cybersecurity disclosures," on Aug. 22, 2023. Answer rates differed by question.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future.  Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte

Also from this source

Deloitte: Fresh Food Key Ingredient to Grocers' Growth

Deloitte Takes Home Top Honors at International Tax Review 2023 Americas Tax Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.