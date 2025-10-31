New Self-Care Guide for Inner Transformation Chronicles Author's Journey from Skepticism to Spiritual Awakening

Learn how author Emily Wells embraced spiritual synchronicities and dialogues with spirit beings

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When unexplainable things began to happen in her life, including a medical wake-up call, author Emily Wells had a choice: either deny them or go along for the ride. She chose the ride, one that took her far beyond anything she ever imagined. Excited to share her journey, she publishes, "Journeying with My Guides: Hope for the Future."

In the book, Wells opens her heart to share her experiences with spirit guides, describing how their guidance has led her through powerful yet life-affirming practices such as releasing beneficial energy from both her current and past lifetimes, receiving love from galactic civilizations beyond Earth, and cultivating true self-love.

"Our paths are full of uncertainties, and none of us walks them with all the answers," Wells said. "Having guidance, whether from mentors, spirit guides, or divine wisdom is a helping hand that gently leads us closer to peace in our life journey."

In addition, Wells shares other life-enhancing processes, each one written to provide clear, step-by-step direction, allowing her readers to explore with their own guides with confidence.

"Growth comes when we feel empowered to take the steps ourselves," Wells said. "By offering my story and guidance, I hope my readers will walk with their own spirit guides in confidence, knowing they are never alone on this path."

About the author

Emily Wells, a retired college professor in health information, has long been fascinated by psychic phenomena and science. A medical wake-up call led her to a transformative new path, which she shares in her first book, "Discover Your Unknown Inner Self". Her journey continues in "Journeying with My Guides: Hope for the Future", where she reveals her extraordinary experiences with spirit guides. When not writing or traveling, she enjoys time with family and friends, folk dancing, hiking, reading, art, gardening, and practicing Spring Forest Qigong. She lives in western OR. with her husband. To learn more, please visit https://www.journeyingwithmyguides.com/.

