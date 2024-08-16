NEW SERIES "BBQ HIGH" DEBUTS ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK AUG. 18

Six-Part Docuseries Follows Texas Teens in HS BBQ Inc.'s Competitions for State Championship and Escoffier Scholarship Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's 'flame on' for the 130+ Texas high school teams competing in High School BBQ Inc.'s regional competitions leading up to the State Championship with a chance to win scholarship awards toward culinary school from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts .

Photo credit: Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Caption: Briskets like these are prepared as part of the HS BBQ Inc. competitions.

The intense world of competitive barbequing is the subject of Magnolia Network's new six-part docuseries, " BBQ High ," debuting Sunday, August 18*. The series follows Texas teenagers during their senior year of high school as they compete in qualifying BBQ competitions starting in September aiming for the state championship title and scholarship awards in May.

Texas HS BBQ Inc.'s competitions require student-led teams to prepare dishes in five categories: brisket, ribs, chicken, beans, and dessert. In addition to the competitions, "BBQ High" follows students' journeys and captures some of the pivotal life decisions they face during their final year of high school.

Non-profit HS BBQ, Inc. competitions started six years ago with a handful of students and have grown into a popular competitive sport with more than 130+ teams from across Texas. The organization supports project-based learning to engage and inspire high schoolers to learn about BBQ and compete in competitions.

"BBQ Inc. offers a different kind of extracurricular option for high school students interested in barbeque education and team competitions focused on problem-solving, the science behind cooking and smoking meats, time management, and leadership skills," said board member Marcus McMellon, president of Escoffier's Austin campus. Escoffier has been a sponsor since its inception.

"We serve as mentors, provide educational instruction, assist with competition set up, event sponsorship, and offer institutional scholarship awards. We've seen these kids take the competition to the next level from pre-dawn practices and creative recipe development to welding their smokers and managing wood-burning pits. The events continue to grow in popularity, to the level of 'Friday Night Lights' for BBQ competitions," added McMellon.

Adult team mentors are allowed to offer advice during the competitive rounds but cannot enter the roped-off areas where the teams prepare their food. Students are required to manage their time to plan and execute the many steps between choosing proteins, setup and turn-in deadlines. Judges assign points for each of the five categories to determine overall winners.

Escoffier serves as a sponsor for all of the HS BBQ Inc. competitions leading up to and including the State Championships and provides institutional scholarship awards for regional and state winners. For more information on the competition, visit Texas High School BBQ, Inc.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships.

Escoffier's Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado campuses offer programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship.

*BBQ High premieres Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1/12c on Magnolia Network, streaming same-day on Max and Discovery+.

