New Ship&Play Survey Paints a Grim Picture for Summer Air Travel and Luggage-Related Concerns

Travelers Brace for a Painful Summer: 81% Expect Airlines to Tighten Carry-On Rules and Raise Bag Fees, and More than Half Would Consider Shipping Their Luggage Instead

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer travel season around the corner, American air travelers are preparing for the most stressful airport experience in recent memory.

According to a new survey commissioned by Ship&Play, a door-to-door luggage and gear shipping company, travelers plan to arrive nearly two hours earlier than usual for their summer flights, dread standing in long lines, and brace for mounting fees for checked bags.

The poll of 1,000 U.S. adults who flew in the past 12 months, conducted May 7–12, paints a picture of a flying public that has lost confidence in the airport experience and is taking matters into its own hands. Six in 10 travelers are willing to ship their luggage tracked and insured directly to their destination rather than checking it at the airport.

Travelers Are Arriving Earlier Than Ever

On average, travelers say they plan to arrive nearly two hours (116 minutes) earlier than usual at airports this summer. Nearly 4 in 10 plan to budget two or more extra hours. That anxiety is grounded in reality: respondents reported that their last airport visit took an average of 76 minutes from the entrance to the gate.

Gen X travelers expect to need the most extra time (avg. 125 minutes), followed by Baby Boomers (122 minutes), while Millennials build in the least cushion (106 minutes).

Long Lines Top the List of Fears, But Bag Woes Run Deep

When asked what they dread most about upcoming airport travel, respondents cited:

Standing in long lines — 61%

— 61% Delayed or canceled flights — 57%

— 57% Paying to check a bag or other surprise fees — 42%

— 42% Lost or misplaced luggage — 33%

— 33% Having a carry-on bag gate-checked — 33%

While lines and delays top the list individually, luggage-related concerns collectively touch most travelers: fees, lost bags, and gate-checked carry-ons combined affect around three in four respondents. That's a signal the battle over bags has become a defining feature of the modern travel experience.

Near-Consensus: Airlines Will Charge More and Restrict More

An overwhelming 81% of travelers agree that airlines will tighten carry-on luggage restrictions and further increase checked bag fees over the next 12 months. This near-consensus crosses age groups, genders, and regions, reflecting a settled expectation that the cost of flying with luggage is headed in one direction.

Majority Open to Shipping Luggage Ahead of Their Flight

Perhaps the most striking finding: 59% of travelers say they would be willing (with 27% very willingly) to ship their luggage tracked and insured directly to their destination rather than checking it at the airport. Millennials lead the charge with 65% expressing willingness, compared to 45% of Baby Boomers. Men (67%) are more open to the idea than women (53%).

The appetite for luggage shipping alternatives is highest among the very travelers who also report the most anxiety about bag fees and carry-on gate-checks — suggesting the market for airport-free luggage solutions is real and growing.

"This summer, travelers aren't just packing bags, they're packing anxiety," says Ship&Play co-founder and CEO Jonathan Marsico. "The data shows that Americans have fully absorbed the new reality of air travel: more time, more money, and more uncertainty. The willingness to rethink how luggage moves from home to destination and back reflects just how much the calculus has shifted."

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Ship&Play from May 7–12, 2026. A random double opt-in sample of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older who had traveled by air in the preceding 12 months was surveyed online. Talker Research is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). Results are weighted to be nationally representative.

About Ship&Play

Founded in 2011 with the brand ShipSticks, the Ship&Play family of brands focuses on offering a concierge shipping experience for travelers, alleviating the need to travel with the burden of bulky luggage and expensive, damage-prone gear like golf clubs, skis, snowboards, bikes and more. More at https://www.shipplay.com/.

Relevant Images and Broll: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oSjHeEknTsd9WEWpUfaweghZx_tSTdyA?usp=sharing

SOURCE Ship&Play