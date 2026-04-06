SHIP&PLAY AND SIGNATURE TRAVEL NETWORK ANNOUNCE NEW PREFERRED PARTNERSHIP

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship&Play, a concierge luggage service designed to eliminate the physical and logistical burden of travel, and Signature Travel Network, a leading luxury travel advisor network, today announced a new partnership naming Ship&Play as a Preferred Partner.

Backed by the operational expertise and global logistics infrastructure of ShipSticks, ShipSkis and Luggage Free, Ship&Play combines scale with high-touch service, offering travelers a seamless experience from departure through return.

Through the new partnership, Signature members will gain access to Ship&Play services and the ability to easily add the amenity to clients' itineraries, enhancing the travel experience while increasing client satisfaction and loyalty.

"Travel should feel as seamless as it is memorable. With Ship&Play, we help make that a reality," said Jonathan Marsico, Co-founder and CEO of Ship&Play. "We created Ship&Play to remove one of the most persistent friction points in travel, reducing stress for travelers and improving overall travel satisfaction. We are incredibly excited to partner with Signature and to bring our services to a highly engaged network of advisors seeking thoughtful ways to add value for their clients."

From cruises and golf trips to multi-stop tours and family vacations, managing luggage remains one of the most common challenges travelers face and is often outside of the travel advisor's control. For Signature members, Ship&Play offers an easy-to-book and commissionable service that helps to address this pain point while expanding the range of services they provide.

"At Signature, we seek preferred partners that meaningfully elevate the travel experience for both our members and their clients," said Alex Sharpe, CEO of Signature Travel Network. "Ship&Play delivers a simple, highly relevant solution that integrates seamlessly into the consultative process, enabling our members to provide added value and a true white-glove experience for travelers while easing one of the most stressful touchpoints in their clients' journeys."

The preferred partnership will roll out in Spring 2026, with additional Signature member resources, education and activation opportunities to follow.

About Ship&Play

Ship&Play is a concierge luggage service designed to remove the heaviest part of travel — managing luggage — so clients can move freely and enjoy a seamless journey. From departure through return, everything is handled behind the scenes, restoring ease and fluidity to the travel experience.

About Signature Travel Network®

Signature Travel Network® is a member-owned travel cooperative, headquartered in El Segundo, California, with a regional office in New York, New York. The network was established in 1956 and today includes more than 225 travel agencies with over 500 retail locations in the United States, Brazil, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Signature members include more than 15,000 travel advisors worldwide that collectively generate more than $11 billion in annual travel sales. Signature Travel Network is a leading travel consortium with a global network of member agencies, providing travel advisors with access to preferred partners, exclusive benefits, and curated travel experiences.

SOURCE Ship&Play