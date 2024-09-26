New Short Film Takes Behind-the-scenes Look at Next-generation GaN Power Semiconductor Device Development
- Making GaN Easy to Use: Engineering Challenges from R&D to Practical Application -
ROHM Co., Ltd. has released the sixth German-language installment in the "Stories of Manufacturing" series of short films, this time taking viewers behind the scenes at the development of GaN devices, which are attracting attention as next-generation power semiconductors.
Actively involved since the 2000s in the research and development of power semiconductors using GaN, ROHM developed in 2022 proprietary GaN HEMTs that leverage the strengths of the company's vertically integrated production system. Furthermore, it has developed the Power Stage IC that combines a dedicated gate driver IC and a GaN HEMT in a single package, offering a cost-effective solution for GaN devices that have historically presented challenges. In addition, they contribute to lower power consumption and miniaturization in a range of fields, from fast chargers and data centers to on-board chargers for xEVs. This latest short film showcases the technical challenges and development stories leading up to the mass production of GaN devices and gate driver ICs.
"Stories of Manufacturing"
In Stories of Manufacturing, ROHM uncovers the passion that its developers have for manufacturing and delves into the behind-the-scenes stories of their projects in the form of interviews, showcasing how it consistently supplies high-quality products, with "quality first" and "vertically integrated production system" as common concepts.
Stories
How well can we use data? This is where skill comes in -- Quality Division Analysis Center
The first in the industry, which was a challenge in itself -- Developing Flexible Lines
For everyone who loves music -- the Birth of MUS-IC -- Audio Device Development
Transforming ROHM's unique "strengths" into "trust" -- Wafer Production Process
The endless struggle against invisible noise -- EMC Countermeasure Design
GaN paves the way to carbon neutrality -- GaN Power Semiconductor Devices
- English
Website: https://www.rohm.com/company/about/stories-of-manufacturing/gan
YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0xO9BAX82ePYc-njfvi5BxyWlrpqvcFA&si=J_bK-pNSCqQYjJAQ
- German
Website: https://www.rohm.de/company/about/stories-of-manufacturing/gan
YouTube: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0W_pMg_e_JMXNTeZuZU5pgJbh6IxazKd&si=UqfPL-eo9gvhlAs9
English, German, Japanese
