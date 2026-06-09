New Skytale Market Intelligence Report Explores the Future of Longevity, GLP-1s, and Personalized Care

New report explores the convergence of preventive healthcare, personalized medicine, GLP-1s, concierge care, and healthcare value creation

DALLAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group ("Skytale"), a leading investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm specializing in healthcare and consumer sectors, today announced the release of its latest market intelligence report, Spring 2026 Market Update: U.S. Longevity and Functional Medicine, offering a comprehensive analysis of one of healthcare's fastest-evolving sectors. The report reflects Skytale's ongoing analysis of emerging healthcare and wellness sectors, examining the market dynamics, care models, and investment themes shaping growth across longevity and functional medicine.

As consumer demand shifts toward preventive, personalized, and premium health experiences, longevity and functional medicine are emerging as a major force in healthcare delivery. The report examines the trends reshaping the market, including the rapid rise of GLP-1 therapies, concierge and cash-pay care models, anti-aging therapeutics, hormone optimization, AI-enabled wellness, and the growing intersection of healthcare and consumer behavior.

According to the report, the broader U.S. wellness market is projected to surpass $3 trillion by 2030, fueled by growing demand for personalized care, demographic shifts, scientific innovation, and increasing consumer prioritization of wellness. At the same time, segments such as medical weight loss, longevity therapeutics, and concierge medicine continue to accelerate as providers and investors respond to evolving patient expectations.

"Longevity and wellness practices are no longer niche. They are the front edge of a fundamental shift in how consumers engage with healthcare, and the M&A market is reflecting that," said Tedd Van Gorden, Director of Investment Banking at Skytale Group. "We work with founders across this space every day, and the best-positioned businesses share a common thread: a differentiated clinical model and a patient base that keeps coming back."

"On the sponsor side, we are seeing serious capital formation around longevity platforms, and the race to identify, acquire, and scale the right operators is already underway," said Miguel Mireles, Director of Investment Banking at Skytale Group. "This report captures where the market is today, but our work is focused on where it is heading and how our clients can get there ahead of the curve."

The report highlights several trends expected to shape the next chapter of healthcare growth, including:

The continued expansion of GLP-1 and metabolic health therapies, with next-generation treatments expected to transform obesity care and preventative health strategies.

and metabolic health therapies, with next-generation treatments expected to transform obesity care and preventative health strategies. The rise of concierge, membership, and cash-pay healthcare models, driven by patient demand for personalized, accessible care experiences.

Increasing adoption of anti-aging therapies, hormone optimization, NAD+, and peptide-based wellness protocols in premium and longevity-focused care settings.

The growing role of AI, biomarker testing, wearables, and precision diagnostics in delivering personalized wellness and preventative care.

Evolving investment, regulatory, and operational dynamics shaping the future of healthcare and wellness platforms.

The report is designed for healthcare operators, longevity and wellness providers, medical aesthetics leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs seeking to better understand the rapidly changing landscape of preventative and personalized healthcare.

Download the report here.

About Skytale Group

Skytale Group is a leading investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm serving healthcare and consumer markets. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Skytale partners with leadership teams worldwide to guide and invest in businesses through critical growth and transition moments. Skytale is committed to delivering trusted, tailored solutions that help business leaders grow, scale, or sell their business and create lasting value. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities. Learn more at skytalegroup.com.

SOURCE Skytale Group