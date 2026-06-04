Skytale Group Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to MFD Dental

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group ("Skytale"), an investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm specializing in healthcare and consumer businesses, is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to MFD Dental (collectively, the "Company" or "MFD") on their strategic partnership with Smile Partners USA (collectively, the "Smile Partners"), a leading DSO platform.

Skytale served as exclusive financial advisor to MFD Dental on its partnership with Smile Partners USA

This partnership marks an important milestone for both companies in their next phase of growth with MFD receiving additional resources, infrastructure, and strategic support to continue to lead the communities they serve while building upon the foundation they have created in Massachusetts over the past 10 years. The partnership between MFD Dental and Smile Partners USA represents an opportunity to expand into Smile Partners' seventh state and strengthen its growing national footprint while continuing to partner with an outstanding clinician group that shares in the values Smile Partners, and every practice in their network, strives to achieve daily.

"It has been special to work alongside the MFD team on the consulting side of Skytale for the past five years, and to see the energy and intentionality put into preserving company culture and patient experience as the business scaled into the significant platform it is today. Having the opportunity to continue that partnership through Skytale Investment Banking made this transaction all the more meaningful," said James Turcott of Skytale Group. "It was our honor as a firm to guide Dr. Steve Markowitz and his team through this process, and we are excited to see how the partnership with Smile Partners can take the business to new heights."

"I had the privilege of working with the Skytale team throughout the transition of my business," said Dr. Steve Markowitz, Founder and CEO of MFD Dental. "The emotional rollercoaster that comes with selling your family business was handled with a level of care, attention, and dedication that I would only entrust to Skytale. I had many offers and opportunities presented and was provided the proper guidance to be assured my patients, team and legacy would be in the best hands. For that, I am forever grateful."

Smile Partners also showed their excitement around the partnership: "MFD has built an outstanding reputation for patient-centered care and strong community presence across their markets, led by Dr. Steve Markowitz and a terrific group of partner doctors including Dr. Daniel Coleman, Dr. Brendan Curley, Dr. Stephen Comstock, Dr. Kyle Coppola, Dr. Jessica Ristuccia and Dr. Colin Pedersen," said David Gaspar, CEO of Smile Partners USA.

This transaction reflects Skytale's deep-rooted expertise in the dental space and its disciplined, process-driven approach to delivering outcomes for the platforms it advises. From first conversation to close, the firm brings the sector knowledge and transactional rigor that founders, clinicians, and investors need to navigate today's dynamic dental landscape.

Skytale Director, Miguel Mireles; Partner, James Turcott; Vice President, James Wimpress and Senior Analyst, Jake Martin; led the transaction on behalf of the Company.

Legal advisory was performed by the Croke, Fairchild, Duarte & Beres team.

About Skytale Group

Skytale Group is an investment banking, management consulting, and private capital firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetics, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities. Learn more at skytalegroup.com.

SOURCE Skytale Group