New Slickdeals Survey Finds 66 Percent of Americans Have Bought Something Simply for the Rush of Post-Purchase Happiness

It's not just the act of buying something that excites consumers; 70 percent of respondents stated that hunting for a sale or a good deal is "thrilling." Additionally, nearly seven out of ten (69 percent) stated they would go as far as to call hunting for discounted items a "sport." Three in four Americans actually think of themselves as "experts" when it comes to finding an item discounted.

"This survey illustrates what we witness with our Slickdeals audience every day. There's a significant level of excitement and entertainment value around discovering a great deal," said Josh Meyers, Slickdeals CEO.

When it comes to the thrill of the chase, consumers lean towards specific items. The number one happy buy is clothing at 50 percent, with shoes coming in second at 46 percent and computers/laptops rounding out the top three at 40 percent.

Americans are willing to spend to chase their shopping bliss, with the average person spending $150.84 a month in search of this feeling and 65 percent saying they're actually nicer to others post-purchase.

These consumers don't mind online shopping when looking for that insta-rush of excitement with 66 percent of respondents saying they feel excited just knowing something is currently being shipped to them.

Meyers added, "Getting a great deal isn't just a rational exercise in stretching the dollar, there's an element of gamification, where consumers derive pleasure from the thrill of the hunt. By tapping into Slickdeals' crowdsourced platform, shoppers can not only experience the thrill of a good deal, but also gain validation and purchase confidence that this is something they should be buying thanks to the wisdom of the crowd."

TOP 20 PURCHASES THAT MAKE US HAPPY

Clothes 50% Shoes 46% Computer/laptop 40% Electronic Accessories (e.g. headphones) 35% TV 34% Accessories/jewelry 32% Groceries 30% Vacations 28% Video games 28% Kitchen supplies 26% Home Decor 26% Home Improvement (tools, gardening, etc) 24% Takeout 23% Phone apps 22% Makeup 20% Coffee 19% Hair appointments 17% Toiletries 16% In-app purchases 15% Toys 14%

