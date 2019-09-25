New SNICKERS® Bar Will Have Fans Going 'Nuts' This Fall

The limited-edition SNICKERS Pecan Bar features the same caramel and milk chocolate of the classic SNICKERS Bar, now with delicious pecans inside. Beginning today, fans who "pe-can't" wait for the new flavor can order a custom-curated box containing 15 SNICKERS Pecan Bars at SNICKERSPecan.com . A limited number of boxes will be available for purchase while supplies last.

"We were eager to involve our fans in developing our newest flavor innovation," said Josh Olken, Brand Director on SNICKERS. "It turned out that fans from Texas and across the south are nuts about pecans and wanted to taste America's native nut in our iconic candy bar. We hope our fans are as excited to try the limited-edition SNICKERS Pecan Bar as we are proud to produce them right in our Waco plant."

