New Solar Branch Launching in Utah, Texas

Utah and Texas provide a perfect landscape to provide more homeowners with top-quality solar installation and service. After being named one of the top 500 fastest-growing companies in America, Freedom Forever has no intention of slowing down. We believe the larger we grow, the more Utah homeowners can start benefiting from solar, which results in a cleaner environment. It comes down to serving as many people as possible.

"Utah and Texas are in a perfect position to become leaders in solar energy in the US, and we are dedicated to installing reliable, affordable solar systems," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "Our number one goal is to put the customer first – giving them a trusted partner in their renewable energy journey. We are dedicated to making solar systems commonplace in neighborhoods throughout Utah and Texas."

Freedom Forever brings a unique approach to home solar that prioritizes ownership, return on investment and reliable long-term support designed to increase home value. Freedom Forever offers a unique 25-year production guarantee. If your system ever underproduces due to system failure from our fault, this guarantee makes sure you get your system fixed and Freedom Forever can even reimburse you for the lost energy cost.

For more information please visit FreedomForever.com.

About Freedom Forever:

Freedom Forever is focused on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visit freedomforever.com.

SOURCE Freedom Forever

Related Links

freedomforever.com

