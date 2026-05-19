New SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS are Here to Challenge the Candy Status Quo

Soft & Chewy on the Outside, Sour on the Inside, SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS are Ready to Level Up Gaming Sessions

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUR PATCH KIDS is breaking all its own rules with the launch of new SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS. SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS have a soft and chewy texture, are individually wrapped, and not shaped like classic Kids – in fact, they flip the SOUR PATCH KIDS experience you know on its head – they are sweet on the outside and have a burst of sour sanding on the inside. It's the sweet then sour experience your taste buds didn't see coming from SOUR PATCH KIDS.

SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS have a soft and chewy texture with a burst of sour on the inside. SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS flips the sour then sweet experience on its head.

"We know consumers want new textures and experiences when they're in the candy aisle1, so we saw an opportunity to bring SOUR PATCH KIDS signature sour to the world of chewy candy in a new and unique way," said Lauryn McDonough, Senior Director, Candy, Mondelēz International. "After talking to SOUR PATCH KIDS consumers, we learned that SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS are what today's consumers are after – you can sink your teeth into them, there's a bold sensorial experience, and the texture is just right."

A Great Candy Option for Gamers and Streamers

Eighty-seven percent of Gen Z say they play video games on devices such as smartphones, gaming consoles, or computers at least weekly, and SOUR PATCH KIDS wanted to make a candy that fit their lifestyle2.. Gamers can rest easy knowing their controllers are safe from sticky sour dust. The individually wrapped candies and sour on the inside means a shorter break from your controller due to sticky fingers, and more time battling your enemies and making game-winning plays.

To celebrate the SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS debut on shelf, the brand is teaming up with fan-favorite gaming streamers Cinna, Gleam, Typical Gamer, DOUGDOUG, JeromeASF, Juliakins, PartyArlie and Caryn and Connie bringing SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS straight to the livestream on Twitch and YouTube. From May through June, gaming partners will highlight new SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS while taking on sweet then sour challenges in a brand new Mischief Mode experience - a wild, interactive gaming experience where fans control the chaos. During select livestreams, viewers can participate in interactive moments to drive mischief and for the chance to win the ultimate gaming bundle, inclusive of a custom SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS gaming controller, SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS candy, and other merch.

New SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS Product Details

SOUR PATCH KIDS CHEWS come in classic SOUR PATCH KIDS flavors: REDBERRY, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Lemon, and Lime. They are available for purchase online and at major national retailers in a 1.9 oz king size pack for an SRP of $2.49, a 2.1 oz small peg bag for an SRP of $1.25, a 5.1 oz large peg bag for an SRP of $3.29, and an 8.1 oz small standup bag for an SRP of $5.09.

This new format from SOUR PATCH KIDS is also available in delicious SWEDISH FISH flavors like classic red, Blue Raspberry, Orange, Lemon, and Lime.

For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS, please visit https://sourpatchkids.com/ and follow us on Instagram at @SourPatchKids and TikTok at @TheRealSourPatchKids.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

1. Source: Nielsen RMS Syndicated xAOC+C 2. Source: https://www.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/technology/digital-media-trends-consumption-habits-survey/summary-2021.html?icid=learn_more_content_click

SOURCE Mondelēz International