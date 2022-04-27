New speakers announced for Greenhouse Open Conference 2022: Hire for What's Next

Impressive line-up of speakers covering topics such as recruiting economics,

addressing burnout for talent practitioners, bias in AI and what elite talent acquisition

teams do to win

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced an impressive roster of talent acquisition (TA) industry leaders who will speak at its highly anticipated Open Conference on May 24 – 25, 2022 in NYC. In addition to inspiring keynotes by Daniel Goleman and Rachel Chavkin , this year's Open 2022 lineup includes experts like Laurie Ruettimann, Andrew Flowers, Jackye Clayton, Hung Lee and many others. Attendees will also have the chance to meet and learn from authors like Lars Schmidt, Stacey Gordon, Tim Sackett and Stela Lupushor.

New main stage sessions include:

Betting on recruiters: How to avoid burnout, hosted by Laurie Ruettimann

Millions of recruiters are working around the clock to fill open requisitions and hire talented people on behalf of amazing brands and organizations. And they are overworked and depleted. How do you help others when you're burnt out, and feeling disconnected from what motivates you?

The strategies and solutions must come from inside the organization as part of a thoughtful approach. Laurie and her panel of successful TA pros will discuss a four-part framework to help recruiters address their own needs and help every talent professional live their best life.

Is everything you've been taught about diversity recruiting wrong? by Jackye Clayton

So you want to add diverse talent to your organization. Where should you start? By sponsoring organizations that focus on diverse talent? Connecting with some HBCUs? Maybe changing the images on your website to include pictures of people who "look diverse"? I'm sorry, but please stop – despite what you have heard, these are NOT the best ways to start finding and hiring more diverse talent.

Working smarter: What the best recruiters do to win, hosted by Hung Lee

In hiring, the right technology and strategies can create the ideal conditions for recruiting efficiency and effectiveness. But what exactly do top recruiters do to win top talent? And what technology do they rely on? Hung Lee, Curator of Recruiting Brainfood, will guide an enlightening panel discussion with recruiting leaders from X, Y and Z companies to explore the specific tools and techniques of elite TA teams.

Recruitonomics: How understanding and applying labor market data will help you win the war for talent by Andrew Flowers

2021 was one of the most challenging years for recruiters in recent history. A perfect storm of fierce competition for talent and a pandemic-induced lull in labor supply made recruiting a lot more expensive, and recruiting costs skyrocketed. The median cost per application (CPA) rose a dramatic 43%, and cost per click (CPC) was up even more, posting a stark 54% increase

What explains these numbers? Job openings surged to all-time highs in 2021 with demand for workers rising across every major industry. At Appcast, we've realized recruitment marketing performance is most effectively optimized in the context of labor market data. We refer to the incorporation of labor market data into the science of recruitment optimization as Recruitonomics.

Talent leaders and recruiting professionals from companies like Rippling, Skyscanner, Ruggable, BlockFi, Cloudflare, Lyft, NPR and more will take the stage during the conference. With a focus on learning and professional development, Open offers talent practitioners two days of engaging, and highly interactive hands-on workshops to build recruiting skills across tracks designed for different experience levels and focus areas.

Open will provide unique experiential opportunities, including the Talent Makers Book Club. Attendees can learn directly from some of the most innovative thinkers and authors in hiring today, including Laurie Ruettimann (Betting On You), Lars Schmidt (Redefining HR), Stacey Gordon (UNBIAS) and Stela Luphoshor (Humans at Work).

Register for Greenhouse Open 2022 to save your seat.

For attendees who cannot attend in-person, select sessions and content will be available to stream with a virtual ticket.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity ™ methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse has 600+ employees around the world supporting over 6,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

© 2021, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

SOURCE Greenhouse