New Stamp Celebrates Hanukkah

What: The U.S. Postal Service is celebrating the joyous holiday of Hanukkah with a new Forever stamp. Also called the Festival of Lights, the holiday spans eight days and nights, and is celebrated by Jewish people around the world.





Who: Michael Gordon, Postal Service, government liaison director



When: Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. ET



Where: Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum

575 Third St. NW

Washington, DC 20001



Background: With the release of this new stamp, the Postal Service celebrates the joyous holiday of Hanukkah with a charming image of a hanukkiah, the nine-branch candelabra used during the holiday.





The first night of Hanukkah begins with the ceremonial lighting of the hanukkiah. After the lighting of the candles, some families play games, sing songs and eat fried foods to celebrate the miracle of the oil.





Antonio Alcalá, the stamp's art director and designer, created the ink drawing using irregular lines to suggest a more human presence. He completed the image by digitally adding blue to the stamp background and white to the hanukkiah. The flames are rendered in yellow.





