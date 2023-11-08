New Standing Workstations Relieve Workplace Challenges that Come from Prolonged Sitting

Madison Liquidators

Nov. 8, 2023

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators is excited to unveil their newest offering, fixed height standing desks by Harmony Collection. As workplace welfare and productivity are paramount, this advancement in ergonomic office furniture is set to transform how we work by fostering collaboration, health, and unparalleled efficiency. This ongoing collaboration with Harmony Collection will provide high-quality and radically innovative workstations that cater to modern office solutions.  

Pictured is a 6 person fixed standing height desk from Harmony Collection. Now available at Madison Liquidators!
These multi-person standing workstations are the definitive answer for Madison Liquidators' customers seeking to boost employee productivity while promoting a healthier, more engaging work environment. Designed to alleviate problems caused by modern office desks, this series features desks that allow users to stand while working or sit using a high office stool. Sturdy metal legs, scratch-resistant laminate tops, frosted privacy panels, and five finish colors also round out the features customers can expect. Adding modular pedestal drawers to the workstation allows clients to create a standing desk with drawers that can be kept clean and organized with ample space to put things away.

With the workplace speedily evolving, it's essential to invest in solutions that adapt to organizational needs. That's why flexible configurations are the hallmark of this series. These innovative workstations can be customized to accommodate varying numbers of users, from two-person setups to larger eight-person collaborative spaces, promoting teamwork and idea sharing. Along with the height benefit the workstations offer ergonomic excellence. Each workstation is at a standing height of 41 inches which promotes good posture and minimizes the health risks associated with prolonged sitting.

Also, the ability for popular customization options allows customers to choose from a variety of finishes to create a workspace that fits their organization's unique style. The finish options: Aspen, Espresso, Modern Walnut, Newport Gray, and White are from the Harmony Collection signature finish palette. These finishes are uniform across the Elements Series, making matching office furniture accessories simple. Madison Liquidators prioritizes new offerings according to customer needs and therefore is delighted to provide an office workstation desk that can better serve the needs of the customer and their teams.

