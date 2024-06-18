New Starbucks and Marriott Bonvoy Collaboration Unlocks Exclusive Benefits for Loyalty Members to Fulfill Their Passions for Travel and Coffee

By enrolling in both programs and linking accounts, members can earn Marriott Bonvoy points and Starbucks Stars and be on their way toward free stays and coffee as well as access to curated travel experiences

BETHESDA, Md. and SEATTLE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, and Starbucks announced a new collaboration offering distinctive benefits to loyalty members. Marriott Bonvoy members and Starbucks Rewards U.S. members who link loyalty accounts will have the opportunity to earn more Stars toward free beverages, food and more at Starbucks1, and Marriott Bonvoy points that can be redeemed at Marriott Bonvoy's more than 30 brands and 10,000 global destinations as well as for Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences.

Marriott Bonvoy x Starbucks Rewards Collaboration

Starting today, June 18, eligible members enrolled in both programs can easily link their accounts by visiting Starbucks.com/MarriottBonvoy. Once linked, Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members can begin to earn these new benefits from both programs:

Double Stars During Stays : Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks Rewards members can earn Double Stars on qualifying transactions at participating Starbucks locations through the duration of their eligible stay at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy.

: Marriott Bonvoy and Starbucks Rewards members can earn Double Stars on qualifying transactions at participating Starbucks locations through the duration of their eligible stay at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Marriott Bonvoy Weeks | Sip, Dream, GoTM: Throughout the year, during any designated Marriott Bonvoy Week, Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 100 Marriott Bonvoy points when they make three qualifying transactions at participating Starbucks locations. The first Marriott Bonvoy Week begins on July 8 and will run through July 14.

"I love my regular morning cup of Starbucks coffee, and find I enjoy it even more when traveling. So, Marriott Bonvoy's collaboration with Starbucks makes perfect sense," said David Flueck, Global Head of Loyalty, Cards & Enterprise Partnerships, Marriott International. "We will truly satisfy our members' passions for coffee and travel with the opportunity to earn more points and Stars while traveling and at home, and later this year by bringing those passions together when we introduce exclusive coffee- and travel-themed experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments."

"Marriott Bonvoy's commitment to enriching moments for their customers aligns with Starbucks customer promise to uplift the everyday, making them the perfect loyalty partner," said Kyndra Russell, Senior Vice President, North America Chief Marketing Officer, Starbucks. "We're continuing to develop our Starbucks Rewards program, and through this new collaboration, we are excited to offer members even more value and enhanced benefits through travel experiences."

To celebrate the new loyalty collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy will launch a sweepstakes exclusively available to Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members with linked accounts. The sweepstakes will offer linked members an opportunity to enter to win a range of prizes, including a Grand Prize trip to visit each of the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Seattle, Milan and Tokyo with a stay in a participating hotel and round-trip air transportation fare included. Additional prizes include a visit to one of the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in either Seattle, Milan or Tokyo including a hotel stay and round-trip air transportation, as well as 500 chances to win hundreds of Bonus Stars from Starbucks. Eligible customers in the U.S. can enter the sweepstakes between June 18 and July 7 and find the official rules here.2

Starbucks Reserve locations in Seattle, Chicago and New York are also introducing the Starbucks Reserve Siciliano for Marriott Bonvoy to celebrate the launch. The cocktail, inspired by the brands' mutual love for travel, coffee and connection, blends Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew with traditional Italian spirits, including Amaro Averna and Carpano Antica Formula Sweet Vermouth, finished with Scrappy's Orange Bitters, sparkling water and an orange swath. For a limited time, Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members with linked accounts can enjoy this exclusive global-inspired cocktail at U.S. Starbucks Reserve® Roasteries and the Starbucks Reserve Store at Empire State Building®.

Note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release are made as of June 18, 2024. Neither Marriott International nor Starbucks Corporation ("we" and "our") undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to expected arrangements between Marriott International and Starbucks Corporation; additional expected benefits and experiences for members; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

About Starbucks Rewards

Since 2009, the industry-leading Starbucks Rewards program continues to grow in popularity and offers members rewards, personalized offers, games, exclusive deals, and the ability to order ahead and pay using the Starbucks app. In Q2 FY24 (January - March 2024) in the U.S., Starbucks Rewards membership grew 6% over the prior year, to nearly 33 million 90-day active membership.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 39,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives its more than 200 million members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

1 Restrictions apply. At participating stores. For more details and to view the full program terms and conditions, please see Starbucks.com/MarriottBonvoy. See Starbucks.com/terms for Starbucks Rewards loyalty program details. See https://www.marriott.com/loyalty/terms/default.mi for Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program terms and conditions.

2 No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. states/D.C., at least 18+, who are Marriott Bonvoy members AND Starbucks Rewards members, with the two accounts linked. Begins 8:00 AM ET on June 18, 2024; ends 11:59 PM ET on July 7, 2024. Starbucks is not responsible for the administration of this Sweepstakes.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.