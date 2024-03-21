New state data shows injured workers rate Pinnacol highest-performing workers' comp carrier in the state by a wide margin

Also according to state data, Pinnacol has achieved an injured worker satisfaction rating among Spanish-speaking workers of 4.48 out of 5. Pinnacol prioritizes inclusive services for Spanish-language workers and has added various specialized support services for Spanish speakers.

Every worker filing a workers' compensation claim in the state is provided with the DOWC survey approximately 30 days following the closure of their claim. The survey solicits feedback on the quality of care and customer service the workers experienced. Pinnacol covers approximately 1 million workers in the state.

"These results reinforce the importance of investing in new services, partnerships and technology to enhance access to Pinnacol's industry-leading claims support," said Pinnacol President and CEO John O'Donnell. "As Pinnacol continues to prioritize innovation and excellence in meeting the needs of a modern and expanding workforce, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering superior support and assistance to injured workers across Colorado."

Pinnacol also conducts its own surveys of injured workers with claims to ensure the organization is meeting its service goals, as well as policyholder satisfaction surveys. Pinnacol has maintained a record-setting customer Net Promoter Score of 61, which is more than double the industry average of 28 and is on par with that of top brands such as Starbucks, Amazon and Zoom.

Pinnacol Assurance is Colorado's largest workers' compensation insurance carrier. We operate as a mutual insurance company, providing caring coverage for nearly 1 million workers in the state. We focus on saving our customers money through careful rate-setting, general dividends and our award-winning safety programs. You can see our care for Colorado at work through our grantmaking, scholarships, volunteerism and award-winning apprenticeship program and through our championing of diversity, equity and inclusion. Learn more at Pinnacol.com.

