New Store Uncharted Launches in Oak Brook, IL, Kicking Off Parent Brand's $60 Million Expansion Plan

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted , a retail experience that reignites the joy of discovery, today announced the opening of its first store at The Shops at Oak Brook Place in Oak Brook, IL. Created by the talented team that built The Paper Store, a popular shopping destination with over 100 locations in the Northeast and Florida, Uncharted is designed for those seeking an escape from the demands of their daily routines. With a constantly evolving selection of top brands and fresh finds, Uncharted offers something for everyone—creating an experience that reinvigorates the spirit and inspires customers to put themselves first.

"The opening of our first Uncharted store represents an exciting new chapter for our company," said Tom Anderson, President and CEO of The Paper Store. "Rooted in the Northeast, our entry into the Chicago area reflects our ongoing evolution and commitment to bringing our brand to new regions. Uncharted is a new retail destination that builds on the beloved experience customers have come to expect from The Paper Store."

Chicago presents a vibrant retail market and a significant step forward, as The Paper Store extends beyond familiar borders. The Shops at Oak Brook Place was chosen for their prime location in Chicago's western suburbs, just 30 minutes from downtown. The new store spans over 12,000 square feet and employs 60 local team members. Additional stores are slated to open across the country in 2025 as part of the company's $60 million investment in new and existing stores over the next five years.

Stepping into an Uncharted store sparks a sense of adventure, stimulating the senses and surprising customers with every visit. Shoppers are greeted with an ever-evolving selection that brings a mix of new and now brands and beloved favorites, making each visit feel like the first. The store features top and emerging brands like Stanley, an enhanced selection of Jellycat, Kendra Scott, Free People, and more, plus their proprietary brands Uncharted Threads® and Mia + Tess®, spanning across categories that include Home Decor, Apparel, Accessories, Beauty and Kids & Baby. Uncharted also offers unique in-store experiences like ear piercing, a jewelry charm bar, product personalization events and seasonal events like free pictures with Santa every weekend during the holidays.

Uncharted will host a grand opening event on Saturday, November 16 from 9am to 9pm and again on Sunday, November 17 from 9am to 6pm, which includes mystery gift cards for the first 250 adults in line each day, water bottle engraving from 10am to 1pm both days ($5 for engraving, with water bottle purchase), free photo with Santa from 2pm to 4pm both days, and a $500 gift card giveaway. Other special events during the opening month include water bottle engraving on December 21 from 10am to 1pm and embroidery personalization on November 23 from 10am to 3pm. The store will also feature free pictures with Santa for families all season long - November 23 and 30, as well as December 14 from 10am to 2pm.

Shoppers outside of the Chicago area can explore Uncharted on its new website. To browse and shop online, visit www.unchartedstore.com.

About Uncharted

Based in Oak Brook, IL, Uncharted is a vibrant retail destination where exploration and discovery meet. With a carefully curated selection of leading brands and must-have products, Uncharted offers an ever-changing assortment of fashion, accessories, jewelry, beauty, and more. Whether shopping for yourself or a loved one, Uncharted creates moments of joy with every visit—inspiring you to explore beyond the expected and indulge in the thrill of the unknown. www.unchartedstore.com

