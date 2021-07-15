New Strategic Partnerships Accelerate Ossia's Momentum in Wireless Power Space

REDMOND, Wash., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc. ("Ossia"), the leader in wireless power at a distance, today announced two new partnerships with organizations that will accelerate Ossia's momentum in getting wireless power to market.

The first partnership is with a strategic investor, IQT, that accelerates the development and delivery of new, innovative technologies to the U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. IQT was founded in 1999 to deliver emerging and cutting-edge technologies to enhance the national security of the United States.

The second is with a cutting-edge semiconductor company, e-peas, that is paving the way for energy harvesting technology to support wireless power at a distance. This company specializes in ultra-low power energy harvesting and processing solutions and Ossia has been collaborating with them for more than two years. e-peas partnered with Ossia for the development of state-of-the-art energy management chip.

One of e-peas' and Ossia's biggest collaborations so far involve working to integrate features in the new versatile buck-boost ambient energy manager AEM30330 for Cota technology to support Retail IoT applications (such as ESLs) and low power sensors.

This chip features ultra-low power start-up from 275mV input voltage and 3uW input power and supports both battery and battery-less (super-capacitor) applications. The Cota wireless solution using e-peas AEM30330 power management chip has a very small footprint and low Bill of Materials (BOM) costs, which allows Cota Power Receivers (Cota Rx) to be produced at scale and cost effectively.

Both partnerships enforce Ossia's dominate market leadership in the wireless power space with continued innovation in the development of wireless power technology and momentum of Ossia's growing ecosystem and market segments.

"Our collaboration with Ossia has allowed us to create cutting-edge features required for the Cota Real Wireless Power solution," states Geoffroy Gosset, e-peas' CEO. "We are very pleased of this collaboration; it shows that we have both the technology, innovation and, quality to provide industry-leading energy harvesting solutions for market like Retail IoT applications and low power sensors."

"Wireless power transmission has been of longstanding interest to the intelligence community and In-Q-Tel is excited to partner with Ossia to bring Cota technology to the forefront," states Steve Taub, Partner, Investments at IQT.

Ossia's flagship technology is Cota Real Wireless Power, a patented, award-winning technology that delivers power at a distance, without cables, charging pads, or line-of-sight. Cota technology can deliver meaningful power to many devices at the same time, in motion, at a considerable distance, safely and efficiently. All Cota-enabled devices can be activated, managed, and monitored via the Cota Cloud platform.

"We are very pleased to announce partnerships," said Doug Stovall, Chief Executive Officer of Ossia. "These partnerships enable Cota-powered products to continue their proliferation across Ossia's growing ecosystem. There is incredible demand and scale for wireless power in both the retail, IoT, consumer, military, and intelligence agencies. These partnerships will accelerate Ossia's mass deployment of Cota Real Wireless Power across the world."

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

About e-peas:

e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company's products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers and sensor solutions. www.e-peas.com

About IQT

IQT is the non-profit organization that the national security community has relied upon for more than 20 years to anticipate their technology questions and needs and achieve solutions. The entirety of IQT – In-Q-Tel and IQT International, IQT Labs, B Next, and now IQT Emerge – powers our government partners ahead of the technology curve. For more information visit www.iqt.org.

