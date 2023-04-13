New Study Evaluates Effects of Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression for Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer, Data from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study using data from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) evaluates the effects of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression for extensive-state small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) in a real-world community oncology setting. The study, "Burden of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression among patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer: A retrospective study from community oncology practices," was done in support of G1 Therapeutics and in collaboration with Xcenda.

FCS medical oncologist Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP, President and Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD, Senior Vice President & Data Officer Trevor Heritage, PhD, and Director of Pharmacy Operations Kristen Boykin, PharmD, RPh/CPh, BCOP, BCPS were all contributors to a study evaluating myelosuppression for ES-SCLC.

According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), an estimated 238,440 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2023 and approximately 14% of those diagnosed will have SCLC. ES-SCLC, considered a more aggressive form of metastatic small cell lung cancer, utilizes chemotherapy as a first-line treatment.

Myelosuppression, a common result from chemotherapy, occurs when decreased activity in bone marrow leads to fewer red blood cells (anemia), white blood cells (neutropenia, leukopenia, lymphopenia) and platelets (thrombocytopenia). Patients experiencing myelosuppression are also at risk for developing additional medical issues resulting in delays in chemotherapy treatment until the myelosuppression is under control.

FCS medical oncologist Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP, who served as first author for the study says, "Myelosuppression is a highly prevalent issue when treating ES-SCLC. It can be detrimental to the treatment process and outcomes, often causing delays in care and added complications. Conducting this study was an important step to understanding how it affects this highly vulnerable patient population."

Dr. Hart, in conjunction with FCS co-authors President and Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD, Director of Pharmacy Operations Kristen Boykin, Senior Vice President & Data Officer Trevor Heritage, PhD, and (Retired) Vice President of Pharmacy Services Ray Bailey BPharm, RPh, evaluated patients with ES-SCLC over a seven-year period, from January 2013 through December 2020. Within this cohort, 99% of the patients experienced at least one myelosuppressive episode following chemotherapy treatment, leading to the need for supportive care, creating additional costs in health care management and time lost in treatment for ES-SCLC.

The authors determined that prevention or mitigation of myelotoxic events that destroy bone marrow can potentially lessen myelosuppression in patients with ES-SCLC and the burden that accompanies it.

"By using real-world data, we can analyze a specific patient population to determine the effectiveness of specific regimens. In this particular case, we identified myelosuppression as a significant disruptor to the treatment of ES-SCLC. Moving forward, we can integrate steps to mitigate or prevent these types of adverse effects," remarks Dr. Gordan. "Applying such learnings aligns directly with our mission of delivering patient-centered care though innovation and excellence – the best oncology care possible."

View the study here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/cam4.5738

