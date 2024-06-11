New Study Finds 95% of CISOs Flying Blind on AI Model Training Data

A new research study from BigID and Lorem Advisory Group reveals the current state of data security, governance, compliance, and AI from security leaders.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the pioneer in AI-augmented data security, compliance, and data privacy for modern cloud-first enterprises, and Lorem Advisory Group today released its groundbreaking " 2024 CISO Report: The Current State of Data Security, Governance, and AI ." This insightful report delves into the critical challenges CISOs face in governing, securing, and safeguarding data in today's AI-driven landscape. The survey aims to equip CISOs with valuable insights and guidance to navigate the complexities of securing rapidly expanding data in the cloud and other platforms.

The rapid rise of AI across industries creates a critical data blind spot: the lack of insight into the data powering these systems. Training data for AI models can harbor hidden risks, including sensitive information, personal data, and intellectual property. This lack of visibility leaves security leaders in the dark – they can't secure what they can't see.

Key findings from the survey:

66% of CISOs prioritize proactive data risk detection and remediation to bolster security. Just scanning data is not enough.

prioritize proactive data risk detection and remediation to bolster security. Just scanning data is not enough. Nearly half of CISOs use Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) to mitigate insider risk.

use Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) to mitigate insider risk. Over 85% of CISOs want more visibility into who has access to the org's data, signaling a shift towards a risk-aware, data-centric security approach.

"The findings from our survey underscore the complex challenges facing CISOs and highlight the common trends that all of us face with regards to Securing Data in our environments," said Tyler Young, Chief Information Security Officer for BigID. "As data breaches continue to impact organizations, it is imperative for security leaders to prioritize data security initiatives that aim to provide visibility and capabilities to protect sensitive data."

Methodology

BigID, co-sponsored with Lorem Advisory Group, conducted a comprehensive study on the current state of data security, compliance, AI, and data governance. The survey, conducted in April 2024, yielded 168 interviews with CISOs from organizations around the world of various sizes, industries, and locations.

About BigID

BigID is a pioneer in data security and compliance for the public and private cloud, helping to define new data security product categories like DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) and redefine categories like Data Discovery, Data Classification, Data Loss Prevention, and Data Access Management.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has received multiple awards for its data intelligence solutions. These include CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise and Forbes Cloud 100 in 2021. Additionally, BigID has been recognized in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 500 for three consecutive years. The company was also named a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards and has won both the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and RSA Innovation Sandbox awards. Find out more at https://bigid.com .

