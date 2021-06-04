New Study Finds Increase in Pedestrian Accidents in Fresno 2020

FRESNO, Calif., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study commissioned by Maison Law of Fresno uncovered a startling jump in pedestrian accidents during 2020, despite a drastic reduction in traffic.

For example, there were 88 accidents involving pedestrians on Fresno streets in 2020. That is nearly double the accident rate of 2019. What's more, the number of pedestrians suffering injuries, sometimes severe injuries, more than doubled in 2020.

For Maison Law's complete analysis of Fresno pedestrian accident statistics including statistics and charts, please visit https://maisonlaw.com/2021/05/2020-fresno-pedestrian-accident-study/

Maison Law conducts safety studies across California in hopes of making streets safer for pedestrians and motorists. Their diligent involvement in California communities has contributed to the implementation of safety initiatives at dangerous intersections.

https://maisonlaw.com/ is a personal injury law firm with a local office in Fresno, California. Martin Gasparian, Esq provides a personalized legal experience for victims who have been injured in pedestrian, bicycle, and motor vehicle accidents.

Media Contact:

Lindsey Busfield

[email protected]

SOURCE Maison Law - Personal Injury Law Firm