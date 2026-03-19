New Study Finds Medicaid Gaps Drive Preventable Dental Emergency Visits in Rural Communities

New research from Texas A&M University, sponsored by Delta Dental, highlights how a lack of adult benefits and limited provider access push adults to hospital emergency departments

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Texas A&M University College of Dentistry (A&M Dentistry), sponsored by Delta Dental, and published in the Journal of Public Health Dentistry, finds that adults living in rural communities—particularly covered by Medicaid or without dental coverage—are significantly more likely to rely on hospital emergency departments (ED) for preventable dental pain.

The research, led by Marvellous Akinlotan, BDS, PhD, clinical assistant professor and director of health services research, A&M Dentistry, shows that limited access to dentists in rural areas, combined with gaps in Medicaid adult dental benefits, contributes to costly and ineffective emergency care for non-traumatic dental conditions that could be treated earlier in a dental office.

"Emergency departments aren't designed to provide dental care and people that go to the ED for dental issues often only receive palliative care," said Daniel Croley, DMD, National Oral Health Spokesperson for Delta Dental Plans Association. "When coverage lacks dental benefits—or patients can't find a dentist who accepts their insurance—people are pushed into the ED, where the underlying problem goes untreated, increasing the likelihood that the person returns. Expanding preventive and routine dental care, especially through Medicaid, can reduce avoidable emergency visits and improve health outcomes."

This study, published in the Journal of Public Health Dentistry, examined ED visits across eight states and found that Medicaid coverage alone does not prevent dental-related ED use. In states that expanded Medicaid but did not include comprehensive adult dental benefits, reliance on the emergency department for dental pain remained high—especially in rural areas.

Key findings include:

Rural Medicaid enrollees are significantly more likely than urban residents to visit the ED for dental pain, suggesting persistent access barriers even among insured populations.

States without Medicaid expansion or adult dental benefits show the highest rates of ED visits, with rural residents facing the greatest risk.

Uninsured adults remain the most vulnerable, consistently accounting for the highest likelihood of ED dental visits regardless of geography.

"These findings highlight a critical policy gap," said Marvellous Akinlotan, BDS, PhD, lead author and clinical assistant professor and director of health services research at Texas A&M University College of Dentistry. "Coverage without access—or without dental benefits—does not translate into care. For rural communities, Medicaid dental benefits must be both comprehensive and functional."

The study was conducted as part of the AADOCR Delta Dental Institute Oral Health Equity Research Award, which supports research advancing equitable access to care.

About the Delta Dental Institute

The Delta Dental Institute advances oral health for all Americans in partnership with Delta Dental companies and dedicated organizations across the country. With expertise rooted in Delta Dental's rich history of oral health leadership, we support oral health research, community outreach, and advocacy, striving to ensure that everyone understands the importance of oral health to overall health and has access to the care they need. Visit deltadentalinstitute.com for more information.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental benefits provider and offers the country's largest dental network with approximately 151,000 participating dentists. Over the last 15 years, Delta Dental companies and their foundations invested over $2.3 billion to improve the oral and overall health of our communities.

About Texas A&M University College of Dentistry

Texas A&M University College of Dentistry (formerly Baylor College of Dentistry) in Dallas is a part of Texas A&M University and Texas A&M Health. Founded in 1905, the College of Dentistry is a nationally recognized center for oral health sciences education, research, specialized patient care and continuing dental education. Learn more at dentistry.tamu.edu and follow @TAMUdental .

SOURCE Delta Dental Institute