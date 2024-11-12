New Study from Lindus Health Finds Patients are More Likely to Join a Clinical Trial with Telehealth Care

Survey also finds that participants want to know who has access to their health data, and insist on transparency throughout trials

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 6 in 10 (63.16%) of healthcare consumers would be more inclined to participate in a clinical trial that offers telehealth options for visit completion. This is among the findings derived from a survey conducted by Lindus Health, the anti-CRO that runs faster, more reliable clinical trials for life science pioneers.

Lindus Health, in an effort to inform more patient-centric study designs, conducted a survey of 136 participants interested in a variety of clinical trials across conditions within the United States. The study findings suggest that those looking to get involved in clinical trials show very strong preferences for and comfort with the use of technology and remote trial conduct techniques.

Other contributing factors for participation include trial transparency and knowing data access, with over 76% respondents indicating transparency on participation would increase their likelihood of engaging in clinical research, and almost 87% reporting it is important to know who has access to their data.

Integrating telehealth into clinical research can dramatically improve participant experience by removing logistical barriers to participation, such as long in-person study visits, travel to and from sites, and more. The overwhelming majority of respondents reported they would be more likely to participate in a trial offering telehealth care, demonstrating the value of virtual health care technologies and other decentralized elements in clinical trials and the role they can play in broadening participation and prioritizing patients' preferences.

"The COVID-19 pandemic opened doors for telehealth in clinical practice, showing us that healthcare can be flexible, accessible, and meet patients where they are," said Meri Beckwith, co-founder of Lindus Health. "It's no surprise that in clinical trials, too, patients now favor virtual options that fit seamlessly into their lives. Some sponsors have gone back to mandating in-person visits for all assessments. We think the optimal approach utilizes virtual visits where possible in a trial, alongside site visits."

Additionally, 100% of respondents indicated they would be "Comfortable" using technology to report their data, reflecting a positive baseline for digital engagement in clinical research. However, no one reported feeling "Very comfortable," which underscores the importance of using user-friendly digital health technologies and providing participants with other relevant resources for using these technologies to increase confidence.

Lindus Health will be taking the results from this and future patient preference research to enrich trial designs to optimize patient recruitment and retention.

About Lindus Health

Lindus Health is an anti-CRO running radically faster and more reliable trials for life science pioneers – bringing ground-breaking treatments to patients more quickly. This is achieved through a commercial model that aligns incentives (fixed-priced quotes per study, with milestone-based payments), a world-class clinical operations team with its unique software platform, and access to over 30 million Electronic Health Records.

Clinical trials are the biggest bottleneck to advances in healthcare. Lindus Health removes this constraint by handling the end-to-end execution of clinical studies, including design, patient recruitment, clinical data capture, monitoring and project management.

To date, Lindus Health has delivered clinical trials across the US, UK and Europe to tackle a range of conditions, including diabetes, asthma, acne, social anxiety, major depressive disorder, hypertension, chronic fatigue syndrome and insomnia. The company has raised over $24M from investors including Peter Thiel, CREANDUM, Firstminute Capital, Seedcamp, Hambro Perks, Amino Collective and Calm/Storm.

Lindus Health Media Contact:

Jodi Perkins

Amendola for Lindus Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Lindus Health