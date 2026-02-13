TENA Partners with Football Champion Brent Celek This Valentine's Day to Destigmatize Men's Bladder Health

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TENA, the global leader in incontinence products, is encouraging Americans to show love in a practical way this Valentine's Day: by supporting the health and confidence of the men in their lives. Partnering with former Philadelphia Eagles tight end and Super Bowl champion Brent Celek, TENA is spotlighting male urinary incontinence, which affects 1 in 3 American males over 40.

Former NFL TE Brent Celek interviews a local Philadelphia man

New research from TENA reveals a striking confidence gap. While many men believe they could survive alone in the wilderness (54%) or even win a fight with a wild animal (51%), far fewer feel comfortable talking about everyday health concerns. The bravado around unlikely feats contrasts with the silence around a common, manageable issue experienced by millions.

To bring this to life, TENA and Celek hit the streets of Philadelphia, asking men about their confidence before inviting them to take on playful, football-inspired challenges, like catching a pro-level pass and completing rapid-fire outdoor tasks. Despite high self-belief, no participant completed every challenge, highlighting the difference between perceived abilities and real-world realities.

Additional findings show men's confidence remained high this Super Bowl season: 35% think they could kick a field goal, 43% believe they could make a professional-level tackle, and nearly half are convinced they could catch a pro pass. Yet, despite high sporting confidence, stigma stops many from discussing bladder health.

"Men are taught to tough things out," said Celek. "But urinary incontinence is common, and there's no shame in getting support."

Hazel Villarreal, Marketing Director for TENA North America, added: "Valentine's Day is about care. We should show men the care they need to prioritize their health, by normalizing open conversation and the ability to choose products designed for them."

For a full breakdown of the research or to view the challenge videos, please visit the TENA website here.

Methodology:

The research was conducted by Censuswide in September 2025 among a nationally representative sample of 2,004 men aged 18 and over in the United States.

*TENA Men's Usage & Attitude questionnaire, carried out by MarketVision Research, May 2025 (nationally representative sample of 3,161 men ages 40+, US)

About TENA - Essity

Essity is a global, leading hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2023, Essity had net sales of approximately SEK 147bn (EUR 13bn) and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information at essity.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902244/TENA.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535031/5794285/TENA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TENA