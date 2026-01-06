New Study Highlights Winter Dehydration. THEONI Adds, The Holiday Season Can Make Things Worse.

From Cold Weather to Travel, There Are Plenty of Reasons to Run Low on Water. THEONI Offers a Practical Pre-Packaged Solution.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from 2025 found total water intake drops significantly in the autumn and winter. The holiday season is full of packed schedules, lots of travel, and chilly weather, which can make sustainable water intake even harder. As the winter intensifies and the end-of-year festivities gain speed, THEONI warns consumers to stay hydrated this holiday season.

A recent study from 2025 found water intake was often sub-optimal based on the season, with autumn and winter ranking lower. The team at THEONI is using the holiday season to highlight hydration and the extra importance that fall and winter hydration take on during the busiest season of the year.

"The holidays are a time when it's easy to lose track of your water intake," said Dimitris Tselios, CEO of Greece's premier spring water brand. "There are many reasons people can underprioritize hydration. Having a naturally nutrient-rich bottled water option like THEONI makes it easier to maintain proper water intake during the busiest time of the year."

There are many reasons dehydration can become a factor. For example:

Cold weather can reduce thirst signals by up to 40%.

Indoor heating (HVAC, forced air) can decrease humidity levels and increase water loss through skin and breathing.

Holiday food choices (alcohol, extra caffeine, salty foods) can exacerbate water loss.

Winter clothing choices tend to increase sweat.

Holiday travel plans often include planes (which are notorious for dehydration) as well as reduced water intake and disrupted eating and drinking schedules.

THEONI's natural spring water is an ideal option for maintaining hydration levels throughout the cold holiday season. Along with its portable packaging, the company's water contains pure spring water bottled at the source of the Goura Spring in the Agrafa mountain range in central Greece. This natural form of water contains more electrolytes and minerals, which enhances fluid absorption, retention, and cellular uptake.

"Whether you're celebrating, traveling, or simply bundling up this winter," Tselios said, "Make sure you have spring water close by to keep you hydrated as you go."

About THEONI

THEONI Natural Mineral Water was founded in 2013. The Greek brand bottles its award-winning alkaline water directly from the pristine, naturally gushing Goura Spring in Greece's Agrafa mountain range, at an altitude of 1100m. The pure product has a pH of 8 and a smooth, naturally balanced taste. THEONI has achieved steady double-digit growth since its inception and has earned more than 200 international quality awards, including being named the world's top mineral water twice. The company is committed to sustainably bringing nature's highest quality water to consumers worldwide. Learn more at theoni-water.gr.

